29 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Suspended Columnist - 'I Stick to My Critical Views Against Sudan'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The critical writer Abdallah El Sheikh of the Akhir Lahza daily newspaper is forced to stop writing after a directive by the Sudanese security apparatus.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) forced Akhir Lahza to suspend the activities of the columnist because of his critical articles on the Sudanese government.

El Sheikh said in an interview with Radio Dabanga: "I will stick to my views in my critical articles on the government. These express the opinion of a broad sector of the Sudanese people.

"My role as a citizen forced me to defend the country. I am willing to pay for this position," he said. Akhir Lahza informed El Sheikh to stop writing his columns five days ago.

Earlier this month Sudan's National Council for Press and Publications suspended Akhir Lahza daily for three days in a row. Cabinet Minister Ahmed Saad Omar had filed a complaint to the Press Council against columnist El Sheikh and one of his articles.

Sources in the media in Khartoum and Akhir Lahza told this station that the NISS persuaded the newspaper to suspend El Sheikh in return for more advertisements. The NISS can put pressure on advertisers and private companies to block advertisements with certain newspapers that have a critical editorial line, the sources said.

NISS has been banning writers and journalists from writing because of their critical views. The list of banned individuals includes Zuhair El Sarraj, Osman Shabuna, and others.

El Sarraj and Shabuna wrote for El Jareeda newspaper. In December 2016, the NISS demanded the newspaper to get rid of the two writers and confiscated the printed copies from the presses for several days.

Sudan

Kalma Camp Leaders Condemn Darfur State Collecting Arms

A call to collect weapons from residents of Kalma camp sparked anger among community leaders, following the deadly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.