Kenya: Cate Gachara: My Phone Has Not Stopped Ringing Since I 'Advertised' Myself

The woman who was recently in the news for her marriage plea to prospective husbands says she has been overwhelmed by 'hundreds of calls' from men who claim to be interested in companionship.

Ms Cate Gachara, became a news item on the mainstream and social this week after being spotted in Nairobi ' s CBD displaying a 'Marry Me Please ' placard.

The only condition the the 27-year-old single mother listed for her dream husband was that he should be a - white man.

But in an interview with Nairobi News on Sunday, Ms Gichara clarified that she is looking for any soulmate, but would be happier with a white man.

NUMEROUS CALLS

I am born again. When I wrote the placard, I specifically wanted a white man, it was because I know Kenyans are jokers. A white man will always deliver their promises and help you out with your kids. It is not common for a white man to just leave you because he has slept with you, Ms Gachara who says she resides in Rongai explained.

She however admitted that the fact that she is already a mother of three children could possibly put off potential suitors. Nevertheless, Ms Gachara, who lives in Rongai says she is willing to work twice as hard to contribute to the family income.

I have received several calls. I can say between 300-900 calls, she told Nairobi News .

JILTED

She claims she was forced to advertise herself in search for a potential soulmate after her former boyfriend and father to two of her three kids abandoned her and married a Mzungu lady in the USA.

Ms Gachara how does menial work to earn a living says has been struggling to fend for herself and her children and that she is also looking for love.

My former boyfriend went to school in India and I later heard that he relocated to the USA. I hear he is now leaving with a Mzungu (white lady). When I speak to his parents, they only say they are willing to take care of the kids. But I am not comfortable with that arrangement, she said.

I am looking for a man who can love me and support my kids. Life has been very tough for me, says Ms Gachara, who also claims her Ugandan father and Kenyan mother are both deceased.