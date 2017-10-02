29 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: What Has Happened to the Rice Dionated By the Chinese?

People are informed by the media of the existence of rice donated by the government of the People's Republic of China. Some politicians did begin to get their share to distribute. However, it has finally come to the attention of Foroyaa that the politicisation of the distribution has been aborted and modalities are being established to distribute the rice. The Social Welfare Department is the institution responsible for looking into the affairs of the destitute.

It could be an appropriate institution for the distribution of food to the needy. What is required is to empower the department to register the destitute per region and distribute food according to need.

