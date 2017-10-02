29 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Impact Assessment of the Unseasonal Dry Spell

The Government needs to do an impact assessment of the impact of the unseasonable dry spell on crop production. Nuts are being harvested and brought to markets.

Philippine pink known as Brukus appear to have started on the right track but the unseasonable dry spell appears to have struck farmers with uncertainty of outcome. The other varieties appear to be more threatened by the dry spell.

It is absolutely essential to have an accurate picture of what to expect for the cropping season so that measures could be taken to

Cushion the farming community from the negative effects of crop failure.

Gambia

