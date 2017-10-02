A suspect has been arrested for a shooting in an upmarket Camps Bay establishment in which two patrons were wounded in April - an incident linked to underworld violence.

It is understood more arrests are on the cards.

Those close to the mammoth probe into underworld violence say recent arrests are unravelling an intricate network of illicit activities and relationships.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha on Monday said the suspect, Jordan Fabe, was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

News24 confirmed he had appeared and was expected back in the dock in a week.

Two men were wounded in Café Caprice in Camps Bay on April 17.

Three suspects were initially arrested for the shooting, but were later released from custody.

In an exclusive interview with News24 about two weeks ago, controversial businessman Nafiz Modack said he had been the target of the Café Caprice shooting.

"That particular day, we were supposed to have a meeting there. At the last minute, I cancelled," he had said.

Underworld violence started surging in Cape Town late last year when a new grouping of men, headed by Modack, started taking control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

The takeover sparked violence and several shootings.

A patron and a DJ were wounded in another shooting, which happened just outside Coco nightclub in the Cape Town city centre on May 5, 2017.

In early September, Naeem Harris, 21, of Portlands, was arrested for this incident.

News24 understands that Harris was allegedly standing outside the establishment when he shot towards it.

Firearms arrests

On Friday, in a further clampdown on underworld activities, two suspects were arrested as part of a massive investigation into illegal guns, nightclub violence and private security.

The two, Grant Veroni and Vincent Phillips, work at the Bellville-based security company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), which has twice before been the target of police and Hawks operations.

On July 12, police seized six shotguns, two handguns and ammunition from TSG.

These guns may be sent for ballistic testing to see if they were used in recent shootings.

TSG failed to get a court order to have the weapons returned.

The company was previously involved in a similar court application to get back guns seized outside a city centre strip club on April 21.

This application succeeded and the weapons were returned.

During the exclusive interview with News24, Modack had said he was involved with TSG.

He has said when firearms from the company were first seized by police outside a city centre strip club in April, these had been taken from men who were "protecting" him.

