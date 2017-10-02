South Africa: Key Issues That Eskom Is Simply Not Ready to Acknowledge Publicly Yet

analysis

What is happening at the country's power utility, almost 100 days since the appointment of new Eskom Group Interim CEO Johnny Dladla? By CHRIS YELLAND, investigative editor, EE Publishers.

It is now approaching 100 days since Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Browne appointed new Eskom Group Interim CEO Johnny Dladla to replace suspended former interim CEO Matshela Koko, who in turn was appointed to replace disgraced previous CEO Brian Molefe.

Since then, the industry and the country has been waiting with bated breath for Mr Dladla to show his hand and reveal his own personality, leadership character and goals.

Is he a genuine leader with a longer-term vision and mission for the troubled electricity utility? Or is he just in a temporary, bureaucratic holding position, pending the appointment of the next Eskom executive leader and board by the minister?

One presumes that the recruitment process - started in early 2017 by the Eskom board after the emotional resignation/early retirement/unpaid leave/ retrenchment/departure of Molefe following his exposure in the Public Protector's State of Capture report - is still in progress.

Although Dladla had reportedly not applied for the advertised Eskom Group CEO position prior to his appointment as interim CEO, one has...