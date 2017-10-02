Gambia: SK East Nawettan - Dubai FC Making Waves

League nawettan at Serrekunda East is intensifying with Dubai FC making the rounds in a championship that has seen 16 clubs qualifying into the next stage.

Statistics in Group E sees Dubai FC on a remarkable run as they remain the sole side to have netted five goals, keeping an unbeaten three-game streak with an immaculate defence that's yet to ship in any goal

Dubai won One Love FC 1-0 in the first round before thumping New Germany 2-0 and swaggering over Future Stars 1-0.

Group mates, New Germany Football Club, on the other hand, failed to score for two consecutive years, languishing at the bottom with a solitary point and getting scored four goals. They escaped a heartbreak last season after putting together their campaign on a firm footing to win their play-off match on penalties.

Maccassa and Medina football clubs share the table top in Group A with the former only leading on goal difference.

Cannon and Juventus -the other two teams in the group - are also tied on two points each but Juve occupies the basement on grounds of goals conceded, letting in a combined four goals.

Falcons Football Club headlines the log in group C, amassing seven points while United Stars seat second. Bantaba commands Group H followed by Zurich at second having rode over Leeds United on goal difference.

The teams that have already advanced to the next stage of the league cup are Maccassa, Medina, Shop Bi, Falcons, United Stars, Abuko United, Farokono, Dubai, Future Stars, Uprising, Bantaba and Zurich.