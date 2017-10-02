Gambia: Ali Sowe Eyeing Chievo Return At Elapse of Loan Deal

Returning to Italy at elapse of his Albania loan deal tops Ali Sowe's priorities. The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan at Albanian giants Skenderbeu to earn regular playing time.

Sowe's temporary deal to Albania is sanctioned to allow him acquaint with rigours of first team football with an aim of returning to parent club Chievo to stake his place in the first team of the Serie A's outfit.

For now though, he has his gaze fixed on thriving in the Europa League -Europe's second most prestigious club competition .

'I'm still with Chievo, yes. Now, I'm concentrating on this experience (loan deal), giving my best, both in the league and in the Europa.

'Then I will definitely return to Italy with Chievo and we will see what happens,' he said.

Sowe has had several loan spells with lower division clubs in Italy prior to his latest move and comparing it to his recent experience, he said: 'For a new experience, the level is good in Albania tactically and physically. Skenderbeu (the club he plays for) is a very organized club, with competent staff and management. Life here is different from Italy, but it's okay.'

Ali has adapted to life at his new side quickly, scoring his first goal in Skenderbeu's shirt in the 2-0 win over Partizan.

'It's great to win with one goal. It was important to win the three points. We aim for the title this season.'

The Gambian forward will be in action tomorrow against Swiss side Young Boys in their second Europa League group game.