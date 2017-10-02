Gambia: Foni Brefet - Madcobra's Gaffer Urges Committee to Pick Judicious Ref Ahead of Sunday's Semis

The Bullock mini-stadium will be the venue as Madcobra aims to shoot down G.B.O.S in what promises to be a must-watch semi-final duel in the Foni Brefet district tourney.

And ahead of this Sunday' match, Madcobra's gaffer David Mendy has urged the organising committee to select an unbiased referee to avoid repeat of what he calls a 'dubious penalty' which he claims earned G.B.O.S an eventual equalising goal in their first meeting in the group stage.

'We're lucky to have won on penalties as it wasn't an easy game. However, I will urge the organising committee to get us a referee giving our previous meeting with them (G.B.O.S), the referee's decision resulted to us sharing the points.

'The most important thing for now is we've won and have reached the semis' Mendy says.

Madcobra eased past Jallokoto on 5-4 penalties to reach the height they're on while G.B.O.S also jettisoned Ndemban Jola kicks to qualify.

This weekend's cracking meeting will mark a duel of renewed rivalry between the two in the semis after their first encounter in a group game scintillating match ended one-all.