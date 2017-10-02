30 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: EU Reaffirms Support to Security and Stability in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

An informal ministerial meeting was held in Brussels Friday between the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, together with the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides, and Foreign Ministers of the member countries of Inter-governmental Authority for Development (IGAD).

According to a statement released Mogherini's office, the meeting was also attended by IGAD's Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim.

This was the second informal meeting between Mogherini and the Foreign Ministers of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, who had also met in March 2017 in the margins of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

Mogherini underlined the EU's continued engagement and support to the security and stability of the Horn of Africa through close political ties, as well as the EU's substantial cooperation and security commitments.

The EU commended IGAD's important initiatives to manage the reconciliation processes in Somalia and South Sudan. All sides agreed on the crucial importance of Somalia's security and state building progress for the stability of the region.

Finally, both sides reaffirmed their willingness to ensure a substantial outcome of the upcoming AU-EU summit to be held in Ivory Coast on 29-30 November 2017.

Somalia

What's Driving Clashes Between Ethiopia's Somali, Oromia Regions?

Somaliland, a semi-autonomous region in the Horn of Africa, has displaced thousands of ethnic Oromos, according to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.