Gambia: SWESO League/Knockout Roundup

The 2017/18 Serrekunda West Sports Organisation (SWESO) League and Nawettan Knockout Cups are at fever pitch with the tourneys now in their last 16s.

In the league's first round of 16 game, Sankum FC sent Old Jeshwang packing on post-match penalties whilst on the same day, Tigers defeated Manga-11 on a 2-0 score. On the second day, Jarintong sailed over Jeshwang City club on penalties following a one-all draw in regular time. Jantabi also earned a triumph over Unicorns FC on penalties after a goalless match.

Kanifing United got dumped out of the league after suffering a 4-0 clattering to Bundas with Kaw Tally ripping apart Konge-Bi to tatters, smacking them 4-1.

In other league fixtures, Pencha FC and Empty Land FC all secured their places in the quarters, reeling on the heels of post-match victories.

In a Monday Knockout Cup tie, Madac FC thwarted Sticklers' chances of progression, putting them to the sword on kicks on the back of a goalless stalemate.

The thrilling match saw Sticklers winning most of the chances and dominated possession but ended up biting the dust on 4-5penalties.

Cambell Town's tie with Manga Eleven is rescheduled for this Friday after their previous meeting was aborted by the referee after darkness prevailed.