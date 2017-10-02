30 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Armed Movements Welcomes U.S. Decision Lifting Ban On Entry of Sudanese Citizens to Its Territories

Khartoum — The Council of Armed Movements of Darfur , signatories to Doha Peace Document and participating in national dialogue, has welcomed the US decision recently issued that lifted ban on entry of Sudanese nations to US , hailing the step as normal situation.

The Council's Official Spokesman and Information Official, Adam Awad Ahmed hoped that sanctions being imposed on Sudan would be revoked in October.

He told SUNA the Council kept in contact with the US administration through its Envoy to Sudan and Embassy in Khartoum on importance of revocation of sanctions against Sudan.

Awad said the National Dialogue outcome- of its external relations axe- would lay groundwork for strategic relations with the superpowers which have powerful economies that would return with benefits for people of Sudan.

