2 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Free State Welcomes 'Dr Ace' After Premier Awarded an Honorary Doctorate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Free State Premier Ace Magashule on Sunday said he was extremely humbled after being awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy by a university in Turkey last week.

"This honorary doctorate is not for me as an individual. It is rather an acknowledgement of the good work done by all of us in government and in the African National Congress," he said.

"We must continue to serve our people with utmost humility. I am extremely humbled to receive this honour."

The Bahcesehir University (BAU) in Istanbul conferred Magushule with the honorary title on Friday.

His spokesperson Tiisetso Makhele said the provincial government was of the view that the honour was long overdue.

In a letter to the premier on July 27, BAU Rector, Prof Dr Senay Yalcin, said the title was in honour of his service to the province and country, his many years of service to the African National Congress and his support for the youth in achieving their educational dreams.

"In addition, your contributions to strengthening ties between South Africa and the Republic of Turkey are notable and appreciated. I can think of no better way to acknowledge your public service and your efforts to build relations between our countries," Yalcin said.

The provincial government congratulated Magashule.

"We wish him to continue on his journey to serve the people as a whole with unparalleled selflessness. The Free State is proud of 'Dr' Elias Sekgobelo 'Ace' Magashule," said Makhele.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Provincial Conference Interdict Application Struck Off Court Roll

An application to interdict the Eastern Cape ANC's elective conference, which was concluded at the weekend, was struck… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.