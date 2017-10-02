South Africa: Three Killed in Free State Multiple Vehicle Crash

2 October 2017

Three Killed in Free State Multiple Vehicle Crash

Three people were killed and four others injured in a multiple vehicle collision on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Petrusburg in the Free State, paramedics said on Monday.

The incident happened at 19:30 on Sunday evening, Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said in a statement.

"Reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in the collision," Dollman said.

He said paramedics from different services attended to seven accident victims at the scene, including a baby.

The victims sustained injuries ranging from relatively minor to severe.

"Tragically, three of the seven had sustained severe injuries and died at the scene and firefighters were called upon to use the Jaws of Life to extricate them."

