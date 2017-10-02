30 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Parties of Unity Govt Describes U.S. Stance Towards Sudan Issues As Good

Khartoum — The Council of Parties of National Unity Government has described the recent US stance at the UN Human Rights Council as good and could be a base for establishment of diplomatic ties leading to understandings that achieve common interests between Khartoum and Washington.

The Council' Secretary-General, Abood Jaber asserted in a statement to SUNA tangible amelioration of internal situations in Sudan including the human rights file.

He said that the peace has become reality that could be felt by citizens , especially in previous conflict areas in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile and that paves way for implementation of strategic and developmental projects in such areas.

Jaber predicted that US would continue in correcting tracks regarding relations between the two countries after it made sure that Sudan is committed to its pledges and serious in implementation of its internal programs vas well as to its international and regional commitments.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Parties of National Unity Government appreciated stances of friendly countries at UN Human Rights Council.

