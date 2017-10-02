30 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of East Darfur Affirms State Pressing Ahead With Collection of Fireams

Khartoum — The Governor of East Drafur State, Anas Omer has underscored State government pressing ahead with collection of firearms.

He said in a statement to SUNA on the sideline of the States Governors meeting which took place in the Republican Palace recently, that most segments of State community have positively responded to the campaign.

He unveiled that the State Government has formed committees at state and local levels and these committees toured localities to stand on participation of the communities in the arms collection campaign.

In the same context, Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-AlMula Al-Haga stressed that the firearms collection campaign has positively reflected on stability of security situation prevailing the State now and unveiled that the crimes in which weapons are used have remarkably slashed.

He stressed that the campaign has achieved its goals of maintaining security, stability and securing voluntary return for displaced people.

He disclosed that Genaina Locality alone collected 2500 pieces of firearms within framework of the firearms collection campaign.

