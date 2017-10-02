Sudan: Collection of Over 2000 Pieces of Firearms in South Darfur

Khartoum — Governor OF South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Faki revealed that more than 2000 pieces of weapons were voluntary collected from people in the State , indicating the collection campaign is progressing smoothly.

" Arrangements are underway in collaboration with native administrations to move to phase of forcible collection" Al-Faki said in a statement to SUNA on the sideline of the deliberatory meeting of States Governors which held in the Republican Palace recently.

He said the campaign has yielded positive results that reflected positively o the security situation in the State by lessening frictions between tribes and there was no report to police about violent and armed crimes and that he, explained , stands as clear evident for success of the campaign in its first stage.

The Governor called on citizens and the society with its different segments to take part in the campaign in order to find a secure , and safe society.

In the same context, Governor Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin, the State government began by counting the licensed weapons and that it would be followed by collecting the unlicensed arms.

He appreciated positive reactions of native administrations in Blue Nile State with the campaign.

Governor of West Darfur State, Ja'afer Abdul-Hakam said the process of firearms collection started in the State by collecting weapons of native administrations, Armed Forces, People Defense Forces, People Police and Borders Guards.

He told SUNA that process is progressing smoothly.

Abdul-Hakam stressed that illegal possession of weapons was main reason behind the insecurity , widespread tribal disputes and armed robberies , asserting that the coming stage would be the forcible collect ion of arms.