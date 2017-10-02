2 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Time for Auditors of SOEs to Pay Back the Money?

analysis By Simon Mantell

If KPMG is starring in its role as the whipping boy of all things wrong with the audit profession, then it is important not to lose sight of the fact that there are other large audit firms whose conduct has and continues to do the reputation of the profession no favours.

As KPMG feels the blowtorch of opprobrium, one would have thought that rival firms would be licking their lips at the prospects of new audit windfalls from former KPMG clients, but instead their response has been muted, making one ponder as to the reasons for their reticence.

A possible answer might be that many of the rival firms who have also audited or provided advisory services for state-owned entities (SOEs) are concerned that they, like KPMG, might be similarly complicit in state capture and that by downplaying the situation, they can potentially fly below the radar and avoid a reputational disaster similar to that which is afflicting KPMG.

Unfortunately for the auditors of SOEs, the annual financial statements over recent years bear witness to their apparent participation in state capture. If annual financial statements are all about numbers and disclosures, then an audit is all about gathering the necessary...

