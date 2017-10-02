30 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: FM Undersecretary Says Egypt Backed Sudan At UN Human Rights Council Meetings

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem underscored that Egypt has supported Sudan during current sessions of UN Human Rights Council.

He said there are coordination and cooperation between the Geneva-based permanent missions of the two countries.

Ambassador Abdul-Ghani stated that the Egypt's Envoy delivered a statement in the name of Arab Group in which he expressed support to Sudan stances and indicated to remarkable progress of human rights in Sudan as well as to continued cooperation of Governemnt of Sudan with international officials in this connection.

He added that the Egyptian Envoy stated Sudan has not received its due technical support for years , despite the resolutions of the Council on the matter.

It is noteworthy the Foreign Ministers of Sudan and Egypt agreed during meeting on the sideline of the UN General Assembly 72nd session in New York this September to foster cooperation and coordination between the two countries over issues of common concern.

