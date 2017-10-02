Sudan: President of the Republic to Address Sudanese Nation Through Parliament

The Sudanese states of North Kordofan, North, East, and West Darfur have all claimed a measure of success in the… Read more »

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir will address next Monday , the Sudanese nation through a speech he will deliver before the opening session of the National Legislature in its sixth convocation. The President will outlined in his speech the State's general policies for the year 2018 in the presence of executive body , ambassadors accredited to Khartoum, dignitaries and representatives of mass media.

