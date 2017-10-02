1 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: At Least 500 Villagers Stricken With Scabies in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gallabat — El Gedaref state Ministry of Health has come under severe criticism from medical sources for its 'late response' to an outbreak of scabies during August and September.

Health sources told Radio Dabanga that more than 500 people have been infected with scabies at Shashina village west of El Gallabat in El Gedaref. They appealed to intervene to bring the residents of Shashina village some relief, and contain the further spread of the infestation.

Scabies is caused by the parasitic Sarcoptes scabiei mite, which quickly spreads for person to person, especially those in crowded living conditions or with a lack of access to clean water. The mites cause a pimple-like rash that is severely itchy, and occasionally, tiny burrows may be seen in the skin.

As the mite does not live for more than three days away from human skin, bedding or clothing used in the last three days should be washed in hot water and sterilised, however the symptoms may continue for two to four weeks following treatment.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), scabies affects people from every country and globally affects more than 130 million people at any time.. However, it is the most vulnerable, young children and the elderly in resource-poor communities who are especially susceptible to scabies as well as to the secondary complications of infestation. The highest rates occur in countries with hot, tropical climates, where infestation is endemic, especially in communities where overcrowding and poverty coexist.

