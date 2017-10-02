Congo-Kinshasa: Resurgent Militancy Displaces Millions in DRC

U.N. peacekeepers have deployed to a city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after clashes between armed groups… Read more »

Kinshasa — RENEWED inter-communal conflicts, clashes between armed groups and abuses committed by rebel sects have displaced more than 2 000 families in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The skirmishes that have uprooted 2 205 families in the Masisi territory in the North Kivu Province have been characterised by the burning of houses and looting of livestock and crops. Education has come to a standstill. Mercy Corps, the humanitarian agency, said some children who attended primary and secondary school but whose learning was interrupted by militancy had no hope of returning to school because of the activism of the armed groups. Assessment conducted by the Rapid Response to Population Movement consortium, revealed that these displaced persons, 69 percent of whom were settled in host families and 31 percent then settled in spontaneous sites as schools and churches had enormous needs in different areas of life. These victims are facing various difficulties of access to fields and other means of survival. Constant conflicts creating large-scale displacements and a climate of general insecurity have plunged the DRC into an increasingly complex and volatile context for more than 20 years. Currently, the DRC has nearly 3,7 million internally displaced persons. More than 800 000 of them are in the North Kivu province. President Joseph Kabila's forced stay in power at the lapse of his term late 2016 is exacerbating the Central Africa country's woes.

