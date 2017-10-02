2 October 2017

Somalia: Galmudug Cabinet Holds Meeting in Adado Amid Standoff

The cabinet ministers of Somalia's central semi-autonomous region of Galmudug have held an extraordinary meeting in Adado on Sunday, the state's interim administrative capital.

The meeting chaired by President Haaf, discussed on main issues, including the firing of Parliament Speaker, Ali Ga'al Asir and Vice President, Mohamed Hashi by state lawmakers.

The cabinet has endorsed the parliament decision and the state high court towards the group attempted to stage coup in Galmudug, and oust President Ahmed Dualle Geelle Haaf.

According to the statement, the council of ministers of Galmudug have called on Somali Federal government to preserve the Federal system in the country, and promote peace.

Galmudug has welcomed the upcoming Kismayo meeting aimed to reconcile between the Federal member states and Federal government who are in deadlock over Gulf Crises.

