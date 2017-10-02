2 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Security Forces Launch Sweep in Mogadishu, Dozens Arrested

Dozens of people were arrested in Mogadishu in a joint operation carried out by the Somali police and Intelligence officers, targeting individuals suspected to have links with militants.

Government forces and African Union troops raided homes of suspected militants in the capital's Wardhigley, Yaqshiid and Heliwa districts last night, nabbing over 50 people.

The local resident, speaking to Radio Shabelle via phone, said the massive security sweep began in the evening and continued until the midnight.

He said the detained suspects who are being held in custody will be questioned with a view to getting more information from them.

Although Al-Shabaab was ousted from its bases in Mogadishu in 2011, the Al Qaeda-linked militants continue to stage lethal attacks in the seaside city and elsewhere in the country.

