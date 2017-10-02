2 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia/Nigeria: Zambia Set Up Base in Accra

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement Malambo

The Zambia National Team on Sunday left for Accra Ghana where they will set up base before Saturday's Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda travelled in the first batch that had six players and some technical staff at 06:30 hours with the second batch on the 13:00 hours South African Airways flight.

The team will leave for Uyo Nigeria on Thursday for the Group B encounter.

Foreign based players are expected to join camp in Ghana after featuring for their clubs.

Nigeria leads Group B on 10 points while Zambia is second on seven points with Cameroun on three points while Algeria is stuck at the bottom with one point.

(Source: FAZ Media)

Zambia

Nothing Super About The Eagles, Says Chipolopolo Vice Captain

Chipolopolo vice-captain Ziyo Tembo yesterday bragged that there was nothing special about Nigeria as the team left for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.