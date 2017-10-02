The Zambia National Team on Sunday left for Accra Ghana where they will set up base before Saturday's Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda travelled in the first batch that had six players and some technical staff at 06:30 hours with the second batch on the 13:00 hours South African Airways flight.

The team will leave for Uyo Nigeria on Thursday for the Group B encounter.

Foreign based players are expected to join camp in Ghana after featuring for their clubs.

Nigeria leads Group B on 10 points while Zambia is second on seven points with Cameroun on three points while Algeria is stuck at the bottom with one point.

(Source: FAZ Media)