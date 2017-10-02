Sudan: Academic Cooperation Between Japan and Sudan

Khartoum — Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with Bahri University (BU) and Ahfad University for Women (AUW) conducted the first workshop on "Peace Education through Promoting Mutual Understanding" from 26th to 28th of last September 2017. The opening session was attended by Prof. Azhary omer Abdulbagee , Undersecretary of Higher Education and Scientific Researches, Prof. Gasim Badri, Vice Chancellor of AUW, Prof Ayob Khalid, Vice Chancellor of University of Bahri and Mr. Hiromi Motomura, Chief Representative of JICA Sudan, and participation of representatives of peace center and institutions.

This workshop, initiatived by ex-trainees, aims at sharing the knowledge and experiences in peace education field and finding the concept of Sudan peace education in both general and higher educational system among all peace centers in Sudan. It targets directors, professors and teachers of 18 Universities including five Darfur states, three Kordofan states, Blue Nile, Eastern and Northern states in Sudan, as well as senior officers in Ministry of General and Higher Education.

For the first workshop, JICA invited Dr. Nakaya from Hiroshima University who conducted the peace education training course in Japan. After desk reviews by each participant, the second workshop will be conducted at the end of November 2017 to conclude their studies to find the concept of Sudan peace education.

Worth mentioned that 'Consolidation of Peace' is one of JICA Sudan's priority areas of assistance. Since 2014, JICA Sudan has dispatched 9 Sudanese professors to the peace education training course in Hiroshima, Japan from mainly AUW and BU.