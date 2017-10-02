A 33-year old woman reportedly burnt herself to death inside a family car just outside the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe last week.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, police confirmed the incident, adding that they found the car burned beyond recognition.

The unnamed deceased woman was found inside the family car after "taking children to school".

Police suspected that the incident was triggered by a domestic dispute.

Investigations were underway to ascertain what had happened, the report said.

"... She left her husband and an aunt at home. She took long to return and the family decided to follow her. They found the car in flames and the woman had died inside the car. The car was burnt beyond recognition.... a domestic dispute might have caused the woman to kill herself, although details were still sketchy," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

This came just three weeks after another woman from Chipare village in Chipinge poisoned herself to death after her husband harvested vegetables from her garden to feed his second wife, New Zimbabwe.com reported

Police said that Sibongile Munyanya, 24, died after consuming an unknown pesticide.

On the fateful day, Munyanya's husband Chinosiyana Dhundu, 26, harvested some vegetables from the deceased's garden without her consent and gave them to his second wife.

This reportedly angered the Munyanya, leading to her consuming the unknown pesticide in her bedroom.

Source: News24