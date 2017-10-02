South Africa: Two Children, Adults Killed in Gruesome Cape Town Crash

Two adults and two children were killed in a "gruesome" collision between two vehicles near the FW de Klerk Boulevard in central Cape Town on Monday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

The accident took place on the outbound elevated freeway link to the boulevard at around 02:00, leaving one of the vehicles burnt out, he said.

By 07:30, Cape Town traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said the elevated freeway outgoing was still closed.

This brought to seven the number of people killed on provincial roads at the weekend.

A woman, 30, was killed in a three vehicle collision on Baden Powell Drive at around 02:50 on Monday, said Africa.

On Sunday morning, two people were killed when the vehicles they were driving collided head-on in Blouberg.

Their vehicles caught alight after colliding at around 04:00 on the R27 West Coast Road.

Africa said both drivers were burnt beyond recognition.

Source: News24