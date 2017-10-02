Liberia: Excess of Over 800,000 Ballots Create Uneasiness Among Political Parties

Monrovia — Everything seemed pretty much on course for the conduct of the October 10 elections until the disclosure of 869,806 excess ballots printed by the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the presidential elections.

In a press conference last week, NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, explained that the NEC would distribute 550 ballots evenly to all 5,390 polling centers centers, the total number of ballots papers in the country will be 2,964,500.

The balance from 3,053,435, when 2,964,500 is subtracted is 88,935; thereby making the overall excess in presidential ballot papers 869,806.

Liberia has a voting population of about 2.1 million for the 2017 elections.

The over 800,000 excess ballots and the explanation given by the elections commission isn't going down well with some political parties, civil society organizations and other stakeholders in the elections.

Political Parties' Fear

Even the ruling Unity Party for instance, says they are very much disturbed about the excess and does not the rational of printing over 50 percent ballot. To them, this does not only raise suspicion over the electoral process, but it is also a waste of tax payers' money. They also expressed fears that the excess might encourage ghost voters.

"We have raised our concerns with the National Elections Commission and we're still trying to find the rationale for printing that number of excess ballots, because even if you'll have people damaging ballots or something were to happen, you're not going to 900,000 persons spoiling ballots. We also know that hundred percent of the people are not going to vote in any case...

"We have serious concerns about that and we have made that known to the National Elections Commission. Printing that number of excess ballots is not something that we're okay with. NEC has to tell us the reason for doing that," Mr. Mohammed Ali, the deputy spokesman of the ruling party's campaign team told FrontPageAfrica.

Also speaking to FrontPageAfrica on the issue, Mr. Jacob Smith, an executive of the Liberty Party who often liaises between the NEC and the party said his party is also very much concern taking into consideration the number of voters in contrast with the number of excess.

He informed this paper that the Inter-Political Party Consolidated Committee which comprise of all the political parties partaking in the elections have met with the NEC on the issue, but was not satisfied with the justification given by the NEC.

He said the committee is coming up with a common position on the matter.

But the Secretary General of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. Janga Kowo, said while they are concerned about the excess ballots, they will give the NEC the benefit of the doubt based on the reasons it gave for the excess.

He, however, said their concern is that the ballots should be properly protected and each ballot should be accounted for after elections.

"NEC has provided some explanations, but we are watching to see the implications. Our concern is that each and every ballot should be and must be accounted for," he said.

According to him, the CDC at this point in time would not assume any form of foul play on the part of the NEC.

Mr. Eddie Jarwolo, Executive Director of NAYMOTE, thinks the number of excess ballots is too much realizing that not many voters will have to replace their spoiled ballots even if they make mistake. He, however, said

"However, I think the NEC wants to be on the safe side, as the votes counting process will be open to everyone including observers to ensure transparency. We need to do everything possible to ensure public trust in the management of the elections and the elections management body," he told FrontPageAfrica.

The Kenya's Scenario

Recently, the decision of Kenya's electoral body to print an extra of 1.2 million ballot papers for the presidential election raised serious contention in that country and thrust the electoral body into a political storm.

Kenya has a voting population of about 19.6 million.

In the wake of qualms, the Elections Commission in that country released document detailing the packaging of the presidential ballot papers to allay fears of possible misuse of the extra papers to manipulate the polls. In the document, IEBC listed each of the 290 constituencies, their respective total number of registered voters, and number of ballot papers to be delivered.

But the Opposition refused to buy the explanation and demanded that the commission to explain how the papers will be accounted for.

Wrong Message by NEC?

When the news of the excess ballots in Liberia hit the internet, Africa Elects, an organization based in Durban, South Africa that monitors elections on the continent twitted "Excessive ballot papers send the wrong impression, especially the issue of ghost votes."

Africa Elects contributes to the cultivation of democracy in Africa through encouraging free, fair & credible electoral processes.

In an interaction with FrontPageAfrica, Africa Elects explained that "Excessive ballot papers make it difficult to account for each ballot paper. A fact on our face is that not every voter will turn out. As such, excess ballots is already there, therefore, no need to then print actual excess of more than 1% of the total registered voters."

The group informed FrontPageAfrica that problem usually lies in trying to separate the actual ballots from the excess ballots.

"If there are no proper checks and balance to separate excess from the actual ballots, then we will have another party taking advantage of the loop holes in the system to manipulate votes."

Liberia In Contrast to Kenya

Compared to Kenya, Liberia has about 2.1 million voters while Kenya has about 19.6 million voters. Political pundits are wondering why Liberia only 2.1 million would print almost the same number of excess as Kenya which has 19.6 million voters.

It can be recalled that in a historic ruling in September, the Supreme Court of the that country overturned election results which was won by incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities and a number of unspecified issues.