30 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Sacks 2,000 Casual Workers

By Abdimalik Hajir

Garissa Governor Ali Korane on Friday laid off over 2,000 casual workers.

Governor Korane said there was no legal backing for their employment under 'ugatuzi na kazi' project and that county has no means to continue paying them.

The workers were hired by former Governor Nathif Jama to carryout manual jobs including bush clearing.

"Sadly in the establishing the initiative, the former administration failed to meet proper structure for monitoring and supervision to ascertain their effectiveness in service delivery," said the county communication director Mr Abubakar Dayah.

Mr Jama had employed the casual labourers in an aim of engaging youth and women to undertake community service at the sub-county level.

Mr Korane however said his office in consultation with the county executive will initiate a community service with proper legal frame work and seek endorsement from the county assembly.

The latest move by the governor is likely to draw protest among those affected since the announcement comes just days after they demonstrated at the demanding payment of their two months' salary.

Governor Korane argued that bloated human workforce has contributed to unsustainable wage bill to a tune of 5.4billion yearly, which he said has serious implication on development programs.

