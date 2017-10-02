Uganda: Stanchart Gives Mengo Hospital Paint for Clean Up

Kampala — Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has donated over 50 Jerry Cans of paint to Mengo Hospital to help them in refurbishing the maternity wards.

The donation is part of the Banks Corporate social responsibility which gear's at supporting local communities to improve their standard of living.

The Bank's CEO Albert Saltsons said their support will help the hospital to offer quality health services in a clean environment to the general public.

"We must keep our health facilities in clean Environment especially in places where women deliver the young ones.

"It's why we have decided to procure paint for the maternity wards at the facility. We hope it will have big impact," said Saltson.

He added that supporting health facilities by corporate companies has multiplier effects when it comes to the cost of services to the general public.

Dr. Ekiria Kikule the Vice Chairperson of the Hospital Board of Directors applauded the Bank and its entire staff for supporting the health sector in the Country particularly Mengo Hospital in general.

"The Entire family of the hospital appreciates the support with your support the Hospital will be in position to offer quality and cheap services but in clean Environment to our clients since majority of them comes from the poor communities and the hospital being founded on mission back ground we are committed to do our best" She said.

The donated paints will be used to refurbish Mpereza ward which accommodates about 3000 new born babies annually.