South Africa: Eskom Bags Two Awards

Eskom has scooped two awards in the Sunday Times Top Brands Survey 2017.

The power utility took second and third positions in the Consumer Green and Consumer Social Investment categories at the awards ceremony held in Parktown, Johannesburg, last week.

The winners were determined by analysing data collected through a survey on a total of 3 500 South African adults aged 18 years and above. Of the total number of participants, 2 500 interviews were conducted in the metropolitan areas, while 1 000 were performed in non-metropolitan areas.

"Getting recognition in these categories recognises Eskom's contribution to the development of communities through the corporate social investment (CSI) administered by the Eskom Development Foundation and the organisation's commitment towards reducing its carbon footprint," said the power utility on Saturday.

Development Foundation achievements

In the past financial year, the Eskom Development Foundation funded 228 projects to the value of R225.3 million, advancing 841 845 beneficiaries.

"Through the provision of electricity, we have a positive impact on social and relationship capital, as we not only enable economic growth, but contribute to job creation, skills development, transformation and broad-based black economic empowerment."

The power utility said it will continue to deliver on its commitment to environmental sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint with purchases of renewable energy from independent power producers (IPPs), coupled with its own investment in renewables.

There are eight rooftop and ground-mounted PV (photovoltaic) sites in operation at Eskom's power stations and administration buildings, which produced total energy sent out of 4.19GWh in the past financial year.