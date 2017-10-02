South Africa: SA Companies Explore Opportunities in Tunisia, Algeria

A delegation of South African companies is currently on a trade and investment mission in Tunisia and Algeria, where they are exploring export markets.

The trade and investment mission, which is led by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), will serve to promote South African products and service offerings, while creating partnerships between the business communities of the respective countries.

The trade mission, which got underway on Sunday, will conclude on Thursday.

Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies said the mission is aimed at advancing Tunisia, Algeria and South Africa's trade and investment relations.

Both Tunisia and Algeria feature as strategic partners for South Africa in the North Africa region and are pivotal partners towards advancing integration on the continent.

Minister Davies said the mission will provide South African companies with a platform to introduce their products into the Tunisian and Algerian market.

"This mission will serve as a stepping stone in cementing trade relations and encouraging investment with the two nations. Also, it is an ideal platform for South African companies who would like to export value added products and services and those looking for investment opportunities in the region," said Minister Davies on Sunday.

Algeria has been South Africa's largest export trading partner in the North Africa region, having accounted for 43% of South Africa's total trade with North Africa in the period 2011 to 2015.

The value of trade between the two countries reached over R13.4 billion, from 2011 to 2015. South African exports were estimated at R13 billion while imports from Algeria were R463 million.

The trade mission comprises a trade and investment seminar, business-to-business meetings and site visits in both countries.

Sectors targeted for the mission include energy, construction, agriculture and agro-processing, information and communication technology, infrastructure development, services, pharmaceuticals, clothing and textiles, manufacturing and mining.