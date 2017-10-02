Kenya: Nasa Leader Odinga Alleges Inflation of Poll Cost

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has accused the electoral commission of inflating the cost of the fresh presidential election.

Speaking during the funeral service of Vihiga Senator George Khaniri's sister at Serem, in the county, the opposition chief alleged that the amount has been increased.

"Experts have indicated that we only need Sh800 million to have a repeat of the exercise. President Uhuru Kenyatta and a few IEBC officials are going to be the beneficiaries of the extra amount," he said on Saturday.

BUDGET

On September 21, the Cabinet approved a Sh10 billion budget to cater for the October 26 election, which was lower than what the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has suggested, Sh12.2billion.

LAW CHANGES

Raila also accused Jubilee of scheming to rig the fresh presidential election by their plans to introduce new election rules.

He pointed out that it is irregular for the Jubilee leadership to bring in the laws without consulting their Nasa counterparts.

"The football match has been played for 90 minutes and we are now waiting for extra time.

"How can they bring in new laws at this time against the Supreme Court decision?" he posed.