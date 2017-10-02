Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Subscriber Wins L$1m

Lonestar Cell MTN has awarded L$1 million to one of its subscribers, Cyrus S. Paye, and several other valuable prizes, including 21-inch flat screen television, DVD player and a generator to other winners of its Mobile Money Promotion.

The draw, held at its Congo Town offices, was named: "September to Remember," coincided with the 6th anniversary of the company's Mobile Money service promotion. The service was launched in September 2011. The raffle required customers to register their Sim Cards with mobile money and transact services, including sending money, buying pre-paid electricity (LEC) units and paying Dstv bills, among others.

Lonestar Cell MTN on Friday, September 29 put smiles on faces of its many subscribers and customers in Montserrado County and its environs.

Mobile Money Manager, Ms. Massa Dennis, who spoke to reporters after the draw, said the company is committed to bringing valuable services, including Mobile Money and other promotions that would help to transform the lives of its many subscribers and loyal customers.

Ms. Dennis said, "As you may be aware the month of September marked our sixth anniversary of mobile money promotion and we decided to use this opportunity to say thank you to our many customers for trusting the service and using it over the years."

She said the September to remember was intended for active mobile money subscribers who have used the services for the last three weeks, saying "every week we select 25 lucky winners who will partake in the draw and this promotion has lasted for six years."

Ms. Dennis said as part of the company's corporate social responsibility, the management cares for its many valued customers and remains committed to changing their lives. According to her, the company is not restricted to telecommunication activities but also engaged in other programs that will benefit consumers.

"We care about our valuable customers. This is why we always think about looking for the best promotion that will benefit them whenever they participate," she added. She stressed that Lonestar Cell MTN is in the business of changing lives, "and we want our customers to put their trust in us that we are here to give them the best promotion that they deserve."

Mr. Cyrus Paye, who won the L$1 million instantly expressed satisfaction and lauded the company for its many initiatives geared at giving back to them. He told reporters that Lonestar Cell MTN is concerned about the living conditions of its customers across the country.

Meanwhile, there were many numbers that won the raffle draw at the start, but some of them were off, and some couldn't pick up their phones, while others took it as a joke saying they were busy after they were called by employees and staff of the company.