Liberia: District #12 Candidate for Rep. Reaffirms Commitment to Transformation

District #12 Representative Candidate Dr. George Beyan Samah waves to supporters during his campaign rally

Montserrado County District #12 representative candidate Dr. George Beyan Samah has said that while it is true that the district needs to be revitalized, "the needs of the residents cannot be met under a leadership that lacks vision and has abandoned targeted projects.

This is why over these years, I have stood for development by constructing two major bridges in the Chicken Soup Factory Community and also constructing the Kesselly Boulevard market as well as renovating the Redemption Day market."

It can be recalled that Dr. Samah on July 8, 2016, dedicated a market valued at over US$9,000 in the Kesselly Boulevard Community, after numerous calls by market women, and also dedicated a new bridge valued at over US$45,287 that connects the district with the Stephen Tolbert Estate Community.

Dr. Samah said the district can only be transformed through the collective effort of the residents and has reaffirmed his commitment to develop the district, if elected to the legislature at the October polls.

Dr. Samah made the commitment over the weekend when thousands of his supporters and well wishers assembled in the district to officially launch his campaign for the ensuing elections.

Samah proposed the construction of additional public schools, rehabilitation and connection of major community roads and the improvement of the health facilities in the district as key areas that his leadership will prioritize.

"In spite of the enormous challenges we are faced with in our district, I have come to reaffirm my commitment to the change that you have longed for over the years," Dr. Samah told the gathering.