Liberia: Ganta Revenue - 'Traffic Violation Fines Not Forthcoming'

Ganta revenue office says fines from accidents and other traffic violations in the area are not reported.

The local office of the Liberia Revenue Authority situated in the commercial city of Ganta has been accused of not making payment of any traffic violation fine to the revenue office, since almost six months, the Ganta Revenue Agent has disclosed.

During the visit of this reporter to the office of LRA in Ganta on September 14, to ascertain government revenue collection in and around the Ganta Collectorate, the Revenue Collector Morris Kiazolu explained that many institutions, including schools, stores, shops as well as other business places and institutions within his control were complying and paying their taxes on time. He however cautioned that the branch of LNP traffic division in Ganta had not sent any violators to their office since almost six months.

"We hear about lots of accident cases, but the violators are not forthcoming like before to pay their fines as it used to be," he said. "Traffic violators come to the LRA office to pay fine only when they are given tickets by the police, but if the police do not give them tickets, how will they paid the cost of violation?" he questioned.

Accidents and traffic related issues in Ganta are rated high, but what becomes of traffic violators is yet to be established, leading many to believe that cases of such nature are compromised by police.

When contacted, the Ganta Detail Traffic Commander, Martha Saylee, said she was not clothed with authority to speak to the press on the issue.

Some of the many motorcycles plying the streets of Ganta

The LRA also explained that they had not received any money from the Liberia Immigration Service from the issuance of "Border Crosser Passes" (a pass issued by Immigration at the border to a traveler) on the charge of over L$ 200.

Citizens as well as some ordinary security officers are concerned about the fees collected from issuance of the Border Crosser Passes and are curious to know whether the intakes are deposited in the government revenue.

This reporter has observed that immigration officers assigned at the Ganta border taking the passes from the travelers, upon their return to Liberia, and destroying them immediately.

However, the LIS in Ganta has denied collecting any fee for the issuance of Border Crosser Passes. However, one of the officers, who spoke on the condition anonymity said, what is collected from travelers for the issuance of Border Crosser Passes is considered as 'processing fee' and the pass is only issued to those who do not travel with a passport, though he could not state the amount collected.