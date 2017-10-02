2 October 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: BYC Mourns Death of Loyal Fan

By Anthony Kokoi

Former 1st division champion Barrack Young Controllers was over the weekend shocked by the death of one of its loyal and passionate supporters only known as Puyol.

According to reports, Puyol died yesterday morning after a long period of illness. He was noted for wearing colorful hair and glasses while cheering for the team. The late Puyol, according to BYC, accompanied both BYC I and BYC II to Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, and all venues, locally and internationally, cheering BYC to victory to the bitter end.

The late Puyol was always seen among the passionate supporters of the team who usually take to the stands to cheer the team, regardless of the results, playing drums and signing, which will build the momentum for the team to produce the best result.

The Go Blue family has meanwhile extended its sympathy to the family and friends of their late passionate supporter. "Our sympathy to his family, especially his brother Didier. Puyol will always be remembered by all of us for living his life the way he wanted to. We appreciate him for life, and giving himself to BYC Football," the team said on it official social media page.

Many supporters, players and officials of the Liberia Football Association have also extended their condolences to the BYC family and the family of the late Puyol via social media.

