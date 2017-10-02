Liberia: UL Launches Entrepreneurship Minor Program

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hope for Women International health center, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, has admonished students of the University of Liberia, particularly students of the Department of Business and Public Administration of the A. Romeo Horton College of Business Administration, to be creators of jobs and not job seekers.

Dr. Jallah made the call over the weekend at the official launch of the Entrepreneurship Minor Program, which is now part of the university's curriculum, when she called on students to take advantage of the entrepreneurship program before graduation.

The program is intended to add new skills to the university's business students to encourage and equip them to be self-sufficient before graduation.

Dr. Wilhemina Jallah speaks to students at the University of Liberia to take advantage of the entrepreneurship program before graduation

"I want you to see yourselves as job creators and not seekers before graduation. I want to encourage you to keep your dream tight by sacrificing for the establishment of your own small businesses and also learn to work with trusted people," Dr. Jallah said.

"Remember in our Liberian society there is this 'crab in the bucket mentality' by some people who don't want you to succeed in your business; as a result they will always fight to bring you down by destroying your business," Dr. Jallah cautioned students.

Professor Geegbae A. Geegbae, Vice President for Institutional Planning and Development at the University of Liberia, said the program is designed for students who want to become entrepreneurs, "because entrepreneurship education is a continuous learning process of humanity looking at the markets, and is a key driver of any nation's economy."

Professor Geegbae indicated that the innovation started as far back as 2012 following a visit President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf made to the Netherlands, specifically at the Tilburg University, where she lobbied for the opportunity to include an entrepreneurship program at the UL.

He said the Entrepreneurship Minor Program will require all Business College students at the University of Liberia and other colleges to see it as an opportunity to be creators of businesses, hence job opportunities for their compatriots.

Professor Geegbae said the program will also cater to other university graduates who desire to improve their skills and expand their horizons into entrepreneurship and obtain professional certificates while at it.

He said that the Entrepreneurship Minor Program will be open to even high school graduates with WAEC certificates.

The launch of the Entrepreneurship Minor Program, which was approved for inclusion in the University of Liberia curriculum, was also graced by students from non business related departments.

Meanwhile, students of the University of Liberia thanked Cllr. Edward Goba and the A. Romeo Horton College of Business Administration professors for the new innovation at the state-owned university.

They have, meanwhile, assured the UL faculty of taking advantage of the new Entrepreneurship Minor Program at the university to start preparing for a better future, before and after graduation.