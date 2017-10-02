Kenya: Mourners Pay Tribute to PS Mariam El Maawy

Government officials described the late Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El Maawy as a devoted public servant.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo said her death is a blow for the nation.

"She was a humble but courageous person; more so while discharging her duties.

"In Mariam, there was so much beauty, humility, gentleness, and so much love," she said on Saturday in Lavington where mourners had gathered to commemorate her life.

ATTACK

Maawy was buried at Lang'ata Muslim cemetery.

The PS died in a South African hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during an Al-Shabaab attack at Milihoi on the Lamu-Mpeketoni road on July 13.

Six others died in the incident.

HUMBLE

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said she had lost a sister and confidant.

"She was also a strong, effective, selfless, driven and amazing leader," Ms Mohamed said.

Leila El Maawy, the late PS' daughter, said she had not only lost a parent, but also a mentor and a friend who had sacrificed so much for the well-being of her family.

Other Cabinet secretaries present were Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Dan Kazungu (Mining) and Najib Balala (Tourism), among others.