1 October 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rural Human Rights Activists Programme Engages Citizens to Fight Corruption

Nimba County — In a frantic effort to help national government in the fight against corruption, the Rural Human Rights Activists Programme (RHRAP) is currently using electioneering activities to engage the citizens collectively in the fight against corruption.

RHRAP has organized and facilitated 6 working sessions within 6 electoral districts of Nimba County that brought together various segment of community representatives and jointly catalogued salient corruption, human rights and rule of law issues affecting them as citizens and developed it into Community Communiqué, which has been presented to candidates who are seeking representative positions within the 6 Electoral Districts.

The citizens presented the Community Communiqué, seeking the indulgence of political candidates to promote such Community Communiqué when elected into public office. These working sessions took place from September 21st to 26th respectively within the 6 electoral districts of Nimba County.

After developing the Community Communiqué by various community representatives using salient corruption, human rights and rule of law issues identified during the Situation Analysis Working Session (SAWSs), a Pledge Card signing ceremonies were also organized and facilitated by RHRAP where the Community Communiqué was presented to the Political Candidates within the 6 electoral districts requesting them to sign a Pledge Card promising communities/electorates for the implementation of the Community Communiqué when elected into public office.

This activity enabled community residents to get open declaration from political candidates for the fight against corruptions.

The rational is that after elections, community residents/electorates will use these Pledge Cards to remind those elected into public offices to make good of their promises.

ommunity residents will also use the Pledge Cards and the commitment made by political candidates to implement the Community Communiqué as a tool for evaluating the performances of those that will be elected into public offices; as well as using it as community advocacy tool for sustained engagement.

Corruption, weak Judicial system including the application of the Criminal Justice System, marginalization of women at various levels across the country, are amongst others key issues that need to be addressed if Liberia must take the trajectory to lasting peace and stability with economic growth. On the overall, transparency and accountability remains a serious threat to the growth of the country's democracy.

This project is designed and implemented by the Rural Human Rights Activists Programme (RHRAP); and funded by the Legal Professional Development and Anti-Corruption (LPAC) with funding from USAID.

