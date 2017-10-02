Liberia: Movement for Progressive Change Commits to Farmington Declaration

Monrovia — The opposition Movement for Progress Change (MPC) of businessman Simeon Freeman says it is committed to the upholding of the Farmington Declaration, terming it as a critical instrument for Liberia's peace.

The MPC made the assertion recently in Monrovia and called on other politicians to see the 2017 elections as a victory for everyone, in spite of political affiliations, creed, ethnicity or religion.

Speaking to journalists at a news conference in Monrovia, the press and propaganda chairman of the MPC Mr. Adolphus Kawah said the MPC will leave no stone unturned in contributing to peaceful elections in Liberia.

He wants other political parties and politicians in the Republic to join the MPC in seeking the implementation of the Farmington Declaration that was signed by all political parties recently.

"It's important for us as politicians to re-echo this commitment to our partisans, sympathizers, and supporters as we get closer to the October 10 polls," he said.

According to him, Liberia has come a long way since after the civil crisis, describing the 2017 elections as key to the sustenance of the country's 12 years of uninterrupted peace.

"We remain a force to the 2017 elections and no one can argue that across Liberia, including those in the ruling party.

The MPC is poised to win the election," he said.

"I have lived here with my people and will continue to support the peace that everyone enjoys. MPC wants a country where everyone can move freely and enjoy the natural resources without any signs of division." According to him, the MPC has over the years being concerned about the equal distributions of the country's natural resources and not individual benefits.

Recently 20 of Liberia's 22 registered political parties signed a Farmington River Declaration, committing themselves to preventing electoral violence, impunity and injustice, pledging before ECOWAS Heads of States that when such (conflicts) occur, they would address them through mediation or through legal means.

"Our political campaign activities will be conducted in such a manner that will not only preserve but also enhance and maintain the peace and unity of Liberia", the parties' resolution read on Sunday, 4 June 2017 during ECOWAS' 51st Summit chaired by Liberia's President Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf in Margibi County.

Sister Mary Laurene read the Farmington River Declaration of commitment to peaceful elections and judicial resolution of elections dispute in Liberia, after which representatives of 20 political parties signed the instrument.

By signing the resolution, leaders of political parties say they commit themselves "to an orderly and peaceful elections process in October 2017".

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf attested to the resolution signed by the parties and witnessed by leaders of Liberia's Inter - Religious Council, as well as the head of the traditional chiefs. ECOWAS Heads of State at the event were also given documents to sign.

In the resolution, the parties have resolved to work closely with all law enforcement agencies here to ensure that they perform their roles and duties effectively throughout the elections and post elections periods.

The parties called on government to set up a hotline and make it available to each stakeholder organization to monitor and report on situations that have the propensity to undermine the security, peace and harmony of the 2017 electoral process.

The signing of the Farmington Declaration by 20 party representatives came after a two - day consultative dialogue was convened here in Monrovia for 22 registered political parties last month.

At that forum, Mrs. Sirleaf committed government to conducting peaceful, free, fair and transparent democratic elections in 2017, leading to an orderly transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another one in January 2018.