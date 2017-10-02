Liberia National Union Political Leader Receives Peace Prize Award

Monrovia — Mr. Nathaniel Blama political leader of the Liberia National Union (LINU) has been awarded the peace ambassador award by the All Africa Baptist Youth fellowship.

He along with other prominent Liberians including Pearl Brown Bull, Ali Krayee head imam in Liberia, among others received the award as peacemakers of the year 2017.

As a recipient of the award, the Global Prosperity and Peace Initiative commended the recipients for their contribution to the fulfilment of their mission, to increase the level of love, and peace on earth.

Since President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee of Liberia won the Noble Peace prize many Liberians are being encouraged to preach peace locally taking after their two heroes. Their efforts are being recognized locally.

The LINU political leader commended the Baptist Youth Mission for the honor.

He described disenfranchised youth in the country as time bombs waiting to explode at cosmic proportion. According to him youth are disenfranchised because society has failed to treat them well.

"We politicians need to play a role. It is disheartened when we hear politicians making threatening remarks of cheating, accusing the NEC of trying to manipulate the result without hard evidence to prove, this could incite violence."

These incitements are the threats we are talking about.

He promised to use his award to promote Peace in Liberia especially during these elections. Mr. Blama in an interview with FPA called on his compatriots to promote peace in the comments they make during this period of campaigning and do away with issuing threats and inciting the already disenfranchised young people of Liberia.

"We anticipate a peaceful election, and there will be a peaceful election, but the outcome, the result is what we are concerned about because people are already claiming they have won first round from campaign launches. "

"There are twenty candidates there will be only one winner."

Asked about his take on comments made by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in a CNN interview about generational change, he said the statement by the President was taken out of context because according to him the President was responding to a question about Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe.

"President Sirleaf was referring to Mugabe in her comments of generational change I think her statement was taken out of context but I support the call for generational change."