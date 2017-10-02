1 October 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia National Union Political Leader Receives Peace Prize Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Mr. Nathaniel Blama political leader of the Liberia National Union (LINU) has been awarded the peace ambassador award by the All Africa Baptist Youth fellowship.

He along with other prominent Liberians including Pearl Brown Bull, Ali Krayee head imam in Liberia, among others received the award as peacemakers of the year 2017.

As a recipient of the award, the Global Prosperity and Peace Initiative commended the recipients for their contribution to the fulfilment of their mission, to increase the level of love, and peace on earth.

Since President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Leymah Gbowee of Liberia won the Noble Peace prize many Liberians are being encouraged to preach peace locally taking after their two heroes. Their efforts are being recognized locally.

The LINU political leader commended the Baptist Youth Mission for the honor.

He described disenfranchised youth in the country as time bombs waiting to explode at cosmic proportion. According to him youth are disenfranchised because society has failed to treat them well.

"We politicians need to play a role. It is disheartened when we hear politicians making threatening remarks of cheating, accusing the NEC of trying to manipulate the result without hard evidence to prove, this could incite violence."

These incitements are the threats we are talking about.

He promised to use his award to promote Peace in Liberia especially during these elections. Mr. Blama in an interview with FPA called on his compatriots to promote peace in the comments they make during this period of campaigning and do away with issuing threats and inciting the already disenfranchised young people of Liberia.

"We anticipate a peaceful election, and there will be a peaceful election, but the outcome, the result is what we are concerned about because people are already claiming they have won first round from campaign launches. "

"There are twenty candidates there will be only one winner."

Asked about his take on comments made by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in a CNN interview about generational change, he said the statement by the President was taken out of context because according to him the President was responding to a question about Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe.

"President Sirleaf was referring to Mugabe in her comments of generational change I think her statement was taken out of context but I support the call for generational change."

Liberia

Warning!-Carter Center Throws Caveat At NEC and 2017 Players

The Carter Center has released a pre-election statement warning the National Elections Commission, political parties and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.