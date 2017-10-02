Liberia: Representative Candidate Samah Assures Revitalized Montserrado District - 12

Monrovia — As Liberians go to the polls on October 10, 2017, Montserrado County electoral District #12, Representative Candidate Dr. George Bayan Samah has promised to revitalize the District through developmental initiative, if elected.

Speaking over the weekend during the official launch of his campaign at the LPRC community, he assured supporters that he will remain committed to the change they are hoping to see.

"I have come to this political mountain to reaffirm my commitment to you, to reaffirm my promise for development of this district, to assure you that I will always be committed to the change you hope to see," he said.

He added, "I am cognizant of the fact that our district needs to be revitalized."

"There's only one deplorable public school that cannot serve our people."

"We need roads to connect communities, good health facilities that would offer affordable services to our people."

"We need to take our sons and daughters who are withering in the streets and ghettos."

He informed voters that in order to achieve the necessary results they should not vote individuals who are careless and abandoned projects in the district.

"This cannot be done under a leadership that cares less about you and left abandoned projects in this district."

"It cannot be done with people who lack vision, people who sit in night clubs, drink and smoke the development of our district, people who sexually exploit our sisters and brothers for money and people who lack relevance and have contributed nothing to our district," he said.

The former Budget Monitoring officer of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in Brazzaville, Congo, informed crowd that he has demonstrated commitment throughout the years to the district with projects major and the educational sector of the district.

"Over these years, I have stood for development by constructing two major bridges within the district, one that connects Chicken Soup Factory Community Bridge to Stephen Tolbert Estate, another bridge in the Chicken Soup and by donating computers and printers to schools within the district and providing scholarship for both universities students and High school students," he admitted.

Report by Jaheim Tobie, FPA Contributor