2 October 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 'Extend Article 31 Invocation'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kunda

The Zambian DNA has called for the extension of the invoked Article 31 of the Republican Constitution by President Edgar Lungu, beyond the 90-day period which elapses this month.

In July this year, Mr Lungu invoked the clause to enhance the powers of law enforcement agencies in dealing with criminal elements following a spate of arson and sabotage cases suspected to be politically motivated.

The President's act was approved by Parliament, leading the country into a three-month threatened state of national emergency.

Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said in a statement that revoking Article 31 imminently, could revive the acts of lawlessness and sabotage by some criminal elements in society.

"The country has enjoyed relative peace and calm during the State of Threatened Emergency and we are of the opinion that the status quo should be extended over the 90-day period," Mr Mulemwa said.

Mr Mulemwa commended the security agencies for maintaining law and order and urged all Zambians to remain peaceful and law-abiding as the country was known to be a global beacon of peace.

Meanwhile, New Generation Party (NGP) President Humphrey Siulapwa has hailed President Edgar Lungu for driving a 'visionary agenda' for Zambia's socio-economic development.

Mr Siulapwa took a swipe at people and institutions degrading the country's democratic reputation before the international community.

He said on his recent arrival from the United States (US), where he was based, he could not identify with the massive infrastructure development obtaining in the country.

"When I landed, I thought I was lost. Zambia is no longer the same under the PF (Patriotic Front) and I wish to commend President Lungu and his Government for what they are doing for this country," Mr Siulapwa said.

He told a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that people dishonouring the Head of State by not recognising his presidency should be 'ashamed' of themselves.

Mr Siulapwa said President Lungu was duly announced winner of last year's elections by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the only institution permitted by law to make such a proclamation.

He said people and institutions painting an alien picture of the country before the international community, were unpatriotic and of selfish motives.

Zambia

Nothing Super About The Eagles, Says Chipolopolo Vice Captain

Chipolopolo vice-captain Ziyo Tembo yesterday bragged that there was nothing special about Nigeria as the team left for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.