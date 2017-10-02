Zambia: 'Extend Article 31 Invocation'

The Zambian DNA has called for the extension of the invoked Article 31 of the Republican Constitution by President Edgar Lungu, beyond the 90-day period which elapses this month.

In July this year, Mr Lungu invoked the clause to enhance the powers of law enforcement agencies in dealing with criminal elements following a spate of arson and sabotage cases suspected to be politically motivated.

The President's act was approved by Parliament, leading the country into a three-month threatened state of national emergency.

Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said in a statement that revoking Article 31 imminently, could revive the acts of lawlessness and sabotage by some criminal elements in society.

"The country has enjoyed relative peace and calm during the State of Threatened Emergency and we are of the opinion that the status quo should be extended over the 90-day period," Mr Mulemwa said.

Mr Mulemwa commended the security agencies for maintaining law and order and urged all Zambians to remain peaceful and law-abiding as the country was known to be a global beacon of peace.

Meanwhile, New Generation Party (NGP) President Humphrey Siulapwa has hailed President Edgar Lungu for driving a 'visionary agenda' for Zambia's socio-economic development.

Mr Siulapwa took a swipe at people and institutions degrading the country's democratic reputation before the international community.

He said on his recent arrival from the United States (US), where he was based, he could not identify with the massive infrastructure development obtaining in the country.

"When I landed, I thought I was lost. Zambia is no longer the same under the PF (Patriotic Front) and I wish to commend President Lungu and his Government for what they are doing for this country," Mr Siulapwa said.

He told a Press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that people dishonouring the Head of State by not recognising his presidency should be 'ashamed' of themselves.

Mr Siulapwa said President Lungu was duly announced winner of last year's elections by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), the only institution permitted by law to make such a proclamation.

He said people and institutions painting an alien picture of the country before the international community, were unpatriotic and of selfish motives.