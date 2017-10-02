South Africa: SAPS Specialised Units Deployed to Philippi

2 October 2017

A team of highly specialised police units has been sent to monitor the situation in Philippi in the Western Cape.

This follows mass shooting incidents on the 25th and 29th of September, which resulted in 18 people being killed, with several others sustaining injuries.

The team of specialist detectives, intelligence, high risk units such as the Tactical Response Team and the National Intervention Unit members have been deployed to keep close watch in the troubled township.

"Police maintain a strong presence in Marikina in Philippi East. No incidents were reported today and police are continuing with operations," police said on Monday.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the incident and vowed that police will do everything possible to track down the shooters responsible for the bloody massacre.

"These kind of attacks on our people can't continue and police are expected to fold their arms and do nothing. Police are mandated to respond and they will respond in defence of our people and stability of democracy," Minister Mbalula said on Sunday.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula has placed Philippi East station precinct under the care of a Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Mpumelelo Manci.

"I expect police to adhere to this mandate and find these murderous, our people can't live in fear. Our kids deserve to grow in a non-violent society," Jula.

The Minister has called upon the community of Philippi to help the police to find the ruthless criminals.

