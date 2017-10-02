2 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Public Works Minister Thanks Outgoing Director General

Public Works Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko has thanked Mziwonke Dlabantu for the work he has done during his tenure as the Director General (DG) of the Department of Public Works.

Dlabantu, who assumed the position of DG in the department in 2012, has been appointed the CEO of the National Home Builders Registration Council, with effect from 1 October 2017.

Minister Nhleko said the DG came into the department at a difficult time, following a period of great instability at all levels of leadership.

"It is instructive that during his time as the DG, the department adopted and started with implementation of a seven year turnaround strategy aimed at improving as well as strengthening internal controls, management practices and systems anchored on stabilization, efficiency enhancement, sustainability and growth.

"We acknowledge Mr Dlabantu's contribution in steering the department towards improving financial audit disclaimers to clean financial audits in the last two years and wish him well in his new area of redeployment," the minister said.

Minister Nhleko announced the appointment of Deputy Director General for Corporate Services, Adv Sam Vukelwa as Acting DG until a substantive candidate has been appointed to the advertised post.

