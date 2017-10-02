Liberia: 'Be Job Creators, Not Job Seeker'

The founder of the Hope for Women International Dr. Wilhemina Jallah has cautioned students of the University of Liberia particularly students of the Department of Business and Public Administration of A. Romeo Horton College of Business Administration to take advantage of entrepreneurship before graduation.

Serving as Keynote speaker last Friday at the launch of the entrepreneurship minor program which has been included within curriculum, Dr. Jallah called on students to see themselves as job creators not job seeker before graduation.

Dr. Jallah also encouraged the students to keep their dream alive by sacrificing for the establishment of their own small businesses and also learn to work with trusted people.

"Remember in our Liberian society there is this crab in the bucket mentality by some people who don't want you succeed in your business, as a result, they will always fight to bring you down by destroying your business," she cautioned the students.

For his part, the Vice President for Institutional Planning and Development Professor Geegba A. Geegba indicated that the innovation started in 2012 following a visit of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to the Netherlands specifically at the Tilburg University where she lobbied for the opportunity.

He explained that the program is intended to add new skills to all Business students of the university to be self-sufficient before graduation.

Professor Geegba said the program is designed for students who want to become entrepreneurs, because entrepreneurship education is a continuous learning process that lasts as long as humanity.

He said the entrepreneurship minor program will required all Business College students at the University and other colleges to see it as an eye opening opportunity.

Professor Geegba said the program will also cater for even graduates of universities who are desire of improving their skills by obtaining professional certificates.

He said the entrepreneurship minor program will be opened to even high school graduates with WAEC certificate.

Professor Geegba also expressed joy for the start of the program.

The entrepreneurship minor program was approved for inclusion into the University of Liberia Curriculum.

Meanwhile Students of the University of Liberia thanked Cllr. Edward Goba and the A. Romeo Horton College of Business Administration professors for the new innovation.

They vowed to take advantage of the entrepreneurship minor program for better future before graduation.