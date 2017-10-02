Liberia: Ellen Extols China

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China, on the historic occasion commemorating the 68th Independence Anniversary of that country.

In her message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Johnson Sirleaf noted that as the people of China celebrate these auspicious achievements, her government is pleased to convey its warm sentiments and congratulations to the people of China, as well as to extend best wishes for a continual prosperous future relations.

Expressing satisfaction over the bond of friendship between Liberia and China, President Sirleaf stated, "I am delighted to acknowledge that China has not only grown in age, but also in status, and that, Liberia is pleased for the mutuality in our relations."

The Liberian leader further assured her Chinese counterpart that Liberia and the People's Republic of China will continue working together on matters of global concerns, particularly, on critical issues such as peace, security and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She further acknowledged, with deep appreciation, the strong partnership between Liberia and China to spur mutual economics development and transformation.

President Sirleaf then prayed for President Xi Jinping's personal wellbeing, abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater prosperity.