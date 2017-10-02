2 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC to Assign Lawyers

From all indications, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is not taking the upcoming presidential and representative elections lightly.

The party is doing everything possible to ensure it becomes victorious during the elections on October 10, 2017, as such, it is not leaving any room for complacency.

Over the weekend, league of lawyers of CDC held a consultative meeting during which, they discussed methodology to provide adequate legal representation and advertisement during the election period.

During the meeting, it was agreed that a minimum of four lawyers will be posted in the situation room 24/7 from October 10th thru the 12th.

The lawyers are expected to assist poll watchers and supervisors on the field, through electronic means, in examining evidence and in the processing of complaints, as well as responding to complaints.

Other strategy functions were also identified, defined and assigned during the meeting that lasted for hours.

Liberia

